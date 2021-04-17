Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 5,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

