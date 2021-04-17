Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

