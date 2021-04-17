Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 128.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

