Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,888 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average is $152.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

