Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,024 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

