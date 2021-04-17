Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

