Shopping One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.10 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $169.35 or 0.00274649 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $164.55 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00298809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.45 or 0.00730544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.65 or 0.99936190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.96 or 0.00831910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 971,670 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

