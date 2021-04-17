Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Grows By 51.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.73 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.