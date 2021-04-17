Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Decreases By 27.4%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 983,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 148,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

