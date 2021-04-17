Short Interest in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Decreases By 29.8%

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 231,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,004. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

