Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Grows By 50.0%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,105,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 736,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 394.8 days.

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.21 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

