Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Grows By 50.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

