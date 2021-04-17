Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Grows By 50.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.0 days.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

