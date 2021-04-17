Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Rises By 50.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MICR stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.
About Micron Solutions
Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.