Short Interest in Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Rises By 50.0%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MICR stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

