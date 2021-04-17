Short Interest in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declines By 43.7%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textron by 46.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 93.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 422,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 924,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,831. Textron has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

