Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 177,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,008. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

