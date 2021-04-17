Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $34,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after acquiring an additional 327,556 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,740,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,771,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,861,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.82. 118,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,141. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

