Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after acquiring an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,716. The firm has a market cap of $383.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.72 and a 200-day moving average of $342.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

