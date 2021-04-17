Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 452.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

ARKK traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,910,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955,261. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81.

