Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 565,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $116.78. 885,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

