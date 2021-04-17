Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $60.71 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 473.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

iShares North American Tech ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,078. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $224.10 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.