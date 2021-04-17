Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,594,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,933,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

