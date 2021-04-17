Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,984 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $140,000.

IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,171,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

