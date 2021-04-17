SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $397.03 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,162,203 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.