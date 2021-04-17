Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,504,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,930,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,639,000.

