Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th.
