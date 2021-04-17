Skrumble Network (SKM) Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

