SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,937.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.89 or 0.03897252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00517944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.35 or 0.01708882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.45 or 0.00630899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00589018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00066087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.69 or 0.00472107 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

