Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $235.52. 289,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $107.20 and a fifty-two week high of $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.19 and a 200-day moving average of $184.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

