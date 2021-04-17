SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

