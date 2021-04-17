Sociall Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market cap of $841,632.70 and $688.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

