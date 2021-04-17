SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 753,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,250. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.