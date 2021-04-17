SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.67. 1,063,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,643. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68.

