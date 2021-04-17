SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $39.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

