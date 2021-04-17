Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down to $148.38

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $148.38, but opened at $143.11. Splunk shares last traded at $136.71, with a volume of 85,237 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.77.

Get Splunk alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,181 shares of company stock worth $7,786,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth $210,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Splunk by 15.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Splunk by 51.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.