Stafi Reaches Market Cap of $38.02 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00005555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $38.02 million and $6.64 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

