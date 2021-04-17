Stakenet Market Capitalization Hits $59.62 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $59.62 million and $154,224.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.42 or 0.00607049 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007072 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00237156 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,416,415 coins and its circulating supply is 115,877,377 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

