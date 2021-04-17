State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after buying an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

STT stock traded down $6.08 on Friday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,680,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,713. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.