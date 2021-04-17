State Street (NYSE:STT) Trading Down 4.5%

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.60. Approximately 68,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,848,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get State Street alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.