stETH (Lido) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $555.60 million and $26,297.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,442.60 or 0.03972507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00306412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.24 or 0.00730616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00024011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,373.81 or 0.99815045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.00832743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 227,462 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

