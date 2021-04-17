stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00302584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.04 or 0.00770893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,168.96 or 0.99683502 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.57 or 0.00843450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

