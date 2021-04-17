Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 3,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 40,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

