Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.36. 1,801,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

