Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. 351,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,315. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

