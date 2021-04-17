Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 29,197 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.52. 2,047,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,464. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

