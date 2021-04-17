Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 8,078 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 243.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,162. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,124 shares of company stock valued at $53,293,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

