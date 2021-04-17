Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,725,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,978,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,958,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,081. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

