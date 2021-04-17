Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $15.74 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.29. 3,573,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

