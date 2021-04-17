Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 296.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,558,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $876.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

