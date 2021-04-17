Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,730. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

