Strategic Investment Advisors MI Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 150.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

