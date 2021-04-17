Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 67,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

